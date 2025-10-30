You Wanna Groove and Move or Just Get Mellow? Here's a Playlist for That

Tracks by Leon Bridges, A Tribe Called Quest, Twin Shadow and Dijon

Welcome to the eighth installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

In this series, we share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.

In Good Co.

Chris Danton

Chief of Ideas, Author of Good Thinking

Artist + Song: Leon Bridges – “River”

“This song was my go-to during IVF. It was a tough time. But I also played it the day my daughter was born. And so it went from being a refuge to being a source of joy.”

Social Handle: @chrisdanton

Kuamp

Antonio “Tronic” McDonald

CEO

Artist + Song: A Tribe Called Quest – “Electric Relaxation”

“Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest feels like a time capsule of cool confidence and creativity. It’s smooth, effortless, and soulful. It’s the kind of track that instantly changes your energy. The bassline pulls you in, the flow is conversational but genius and the chemistry between Q-Tip and Phife is unmatched. It reminds me why I fell in love with storytelling through rhythm and vibe. No ego, no gimmicks, just pure groove and wordplay. Whenever I hear it, I’m transported to that golden era where hip-hop was thoughtful, laid-back and deeply human. It’s joy through ease—the art of making something complex feel simple.”

Social Handle: @kuampinc

Angela Ramos

Music Licensing Professional

Artist + Song: Twin Shadow (feat. Haim) – “Saturdays”

“Nothing I love more than driving down the highway, windows down and belting this one out on a summer morning. For me, it’s about focusing on the good and powering through the hard times. It’s about going after what you want and living for the feeling that ‘Saturday’ brings.”

Social Handle: @angela_ramos

Cabin Edit

Louis Summerfield

Production Coordinator

Artist + Song: Dijon – “Yamaha”

“It feels live and rough edged. Honestly, it has no business being such a good song. If you really listen to it, it feels more like a v1. But, for me that’s the beauty in it. Dijon artistic style layers energetic and high vocal intensity, combined with the clash of more relaxed tunes really takes the name ‘Good Noise’ quite literally. In this contrast, it creates a real mash up that can be best appreciated as an entire collective piece—not just a particular chorus or clever line which a lot of songs lean to nowadays in the swing to shorter form content. In essence, this song just makes me wanna dance. I’d highly recommend anyone listen to any Dijon album really—front to back.”

Social Handle: @louisummerfield

