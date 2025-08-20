Celebrating the Power of Popular Songs to Lift Our Spirits and Brighten Our Lives

'Good Noise' from Clio Music and The Elements Music

August 20, 2025

Sometimes, life gets too noisy. And stressful. And chaotic For reasons big and small and often out of our control, daily existence can almost feel too heavy to endure.

That’s when a great song can provide the perfect counterpoint and add some much-needed harmony to an otherwise dreary day.

With this in mind, The Elements Music and Clio Music have created a better kind of noise. That would be “Good Noise,” which Elements describes as “a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.”

There’s no algorithm here, “just real humans sharing the tracks that move them,” according to the full-service music house in Santa Monica, Calif.

“Participants can drop one track at a time that brings them joy, to “build a soundtrack for better days, together.”

Each week, Muse will feature fresh selections. You can check out the six most recent picks below, a slick mix of styles and artists.

Who knows? You might find a new favorite jam.

Clio Music

Michael Kauffman, Executive Director

Artist + Song: Bruce Cockburn “Wondering Where the Lions Are”

“I first saw Bruce perform while in college, and became a lifelong fan. This song reminds me that every day brings new opportunities to create, love, and find joy. A perfect complement for the morning coffee.”

Social Handles: @Michaeljoel

Macro

Michelle Bell, SVP Head of Brand Partnerships

Artist + Song: Muito Kaballa – “Mamari”

“This song just puts me in a good mood every time. It’s moody but still feels hopeful, and the world music vibe makes it super easy to vibe to—whether I’m waking up, driving, winding down, or even at the gym. It always calms me down and lifts me up at the same time.”

Social Handles: @bizzybell

Majority

Jorge Hernandez, Founding Partner + CMO

Artist + Song: Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – “El Farolito”

“I dare you to listen, resist the urge to uncontrollably move your hips and helplessly dance while doing random tedious tasks at home (or at your favorite dance club on a Saturday night that blurs into Sunday morning.) It’s a master class in orchestration, incredible vocal range, piercing horns and a percussion that pulsates your soul. It’s basically an acoustical defibrillator. It doesn’t matter if you understand Spanish. Because like all great music, it moves you on a primal level. Enjoy and don’t be upset if everything else simply sounds a bit too slow. Check this out if you want to listen to the live 12” remix performed on the beach.”

Social Handles: @majorityagency

TikTok

Chris Marion, Commercial Licensing

Artist + Song: Nourished by Time – “9 2 5”

“This song takes the 9 to 5 grind /struggle and turns it into dance-floor gold. A proper soundtrack to dance your pain away.”

Social Handles: @marionmakesmoves

Apple

Abbey Hendrix, Music Supervisor

Artist + Song: Prewn – “System”

“‘System’ is gorgeous, freeing, and celebratory while simultaneously being bleak, gnarly and dark. Music can make sense of complexity and that comforts me.”

Social Handles: @abbeyhendrix

Wave Studios

Munzie Thind, Sound Designer

Artist + Song: Bobby Caldwell – “What You Won’t Do For Love”

“It’s just perfect musically, brilliant lyrics and Bobby’s vocal is just magic.”

Social Handles: @munziethind