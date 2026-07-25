Why Sports Provides the Ultimate Playground for Director Karl Stelter of Journeymen Studios

Working with Paralympic icon Lizzi Smith was a highlight

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 25, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Karl Stelter | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Karl is an executive producer and commercial director at Journeymen Studios known for his intimate, emotionally grounded storytelling. His recent Jury Award win at Sebastopol qualified him for the 2026 Oscars.

Clients include Invisalign, Amazon, NFL, Telus, Western University of Health Sciences and GHA Autism Supports.

We spent two minutes with Karl to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Karl, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Chicago has my heart, but I’ve been going steady with Los Angeles for the last 16 years. Sorry Chicago, you’re just too cold for me.

Your earliest sports memory.

Watching Sonic the Hedgehog as a kid at night. I was so inspired that I went outside and ran laps around our home. Not sure what my parents thought, other than “I hope this helps put him to sleep.”

Your favorite sports team(s).

The Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. Was there any other option? I was obsessed with that entire lineup and watching every game. I almost convinced my parents to buy a Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card for me. And looking at eBay now, I think we’re all disappointed I didn’t win that battle.

Your favorite athlete(s).

Growing up it was Michael Jordan for his indomitable competitiveness (and obviously Space Jam). Andre Agassi for his refusal to conform. Rafael Nadal for his humility and hustle. And more recently, Cole Hocker for a truly wild 2024 Olympic 5k win, and Lindsey Vonn: “I tried. I dreamt. I jumped. I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly.”

Your favorite sports movie or show.

Warrior. This film transcends the genre with a story about family and redemption. I am such a sucker for stories about brothers. Honorable mention: The Last Dance. Pairing childhood nostalgia with an adult perspective and player hindsight? Perfection.

Your favorite sports podcast.

I’ve been really into the podcast Served With Andy Roddick for his honest, insightful commentary.

Your favorite sports video game.

NBA Jam on Sega Genesis – “He’s on fire!”

A recent project that you’re proud of.

We had the honor of working with 3x Paralympian Lizzi Smith on an Invisalign-branded doc, Swimming with Butterflies. We were given the creative latitude to work with her directly on what she wanted to say with the film. And by giving her that agency, we were able to authentically amplify her voice, elevate the brand and even win some awards (including a few Clios).



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Someone else’s recent work that you admire.

Air Canada’s “Ticket to Dream” for the 2024 Olympics. Weaving together parallel storylines while embedding the brand and country so emotionally is no small feat. Hats off to director Kevin Foley for the incredible balancing act he pulled off here, as well as the emotional integrity he achieved.

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What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports give people the playground they need. If you’re looking to push yourself, you can. If you’re looking for connection, you can find it. All you have to do is play.

What you would be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space.

Writing in a cabin in the woods.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.