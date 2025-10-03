These Happy Tracks Will Add Bounce to Your Day

'Good Noise' from Clio Music and The Elements Music

by Muse October 3, 2025 8:58 am 2 min read Share:

Welcome to sixth installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

In this series, we share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.

You can check out the four most recent picks below.

CLUB S’AKOÚO

Joana Batemits, Founder + music Supervisor

Artist + Song: Trio Mocoto – “Não Adianta”

“One of the things I love most is how it brings people together. Dancing, singing, sharing a fleeting moment, making a memory, connecting. In a world that can feel so divided, music builds community. This song is a perfect example of that because it was played to me by a friend in the exact setting that I love—a bunch of nerdy music friends sharing their favorite tracks in a studio. It moved me immediately and I find myself going back to it all the time. Music is love. And if you’re not sharing the love, what are even you doing?”

Social Handle: @jo4gets

Universal Music

Bridget Perdomo, VP of Creative Sync, REPUBLIC Collective

Artist + Song: KC & The Sunshine Band – “Boogie Shoes”

“Watched an episode of SYTYCD in 2010 and the song just hit different. Not sure if it was the Mandy Moore choreo or just the time and space but it’s now my breaker switch whenever I need to reset.”

Social Handle: @bridgetperdomo

McCann N.Y.

Colleen Dahlstrom, Senior Music Producer

Artist + Song: Fugazi – “Waiting Room “

“‘Waiting Room’ might not be a traditionally happy song, but I find the most meaningful joy in hope and motivation. It serves as an anthem to rise above and a reminder to focus on being our best selves. I’ve seen the unifying power of that opening bass hook in a crowd of people—it’s a beautiful thing.”

Social Handle: @leeniebeans_

Artist Publishing Group

Cate Downey, Songwriter

Artist + Song: Billy Joel – “Vienna”

“I remember hearing this song for the first time in middle school falling in love with the writing. I still look back at this song as one of the songs that sparked my dream of becoming a songwriter.”

Social Handle: @catedowney

Good Noise Week 5

Good Noise Week 4

Good Noise Week 3

Good Noise Week 2

Good Noise Week 1