Here's a Playlist to Make Your Day Really Pop

'Good Noise' from Clio Music and The Elements Music

by Muse September 12, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Welcome to the fourth installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

Each week, we’ll share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.

You can check out the four most recent picks below.

The Elements Music

Danielle Beauvoir, Senior Producer

Artist + Song: Yola – “Dancing Away In Tears”

“This track feels like that really good hug you didn’t know you needed. One that can bring you back to all of the good things in life and hold you through the rest.”

Social Handle: @daniellebeauvoir

McCann Enterprise

Ravi Beharry, Senior Creative

Artist + Song: Olivia Newton-John – “Xanadu”

“It’s a glitter-soaked, disco-dream anthem that always makes me happy.”

Social Handle: @ravi_like_ravioli

DAFNA

Singer-Songwriter, Producer

Artist + Song: Paul Mauriat – “Love Is Blue”

“I would listen to ‘Love Is Blue’ on repeat as a kid and pretend I was in a movie. There’s just something so special and nostalgic about it that every time I listen to it it’s impossible to have a bad day.”

Social Handle: @dafnamusic

Anomaly

Ben Dorenfeld, Director of Music

Song Title: Jim Legxacy – “dexters phone call”

“This track engulfs me in the present moment. I share a deep appreciation for this track with some of my dearest friends. When I listen to it, I feel grounded in my current reality and I think of the people I love.”

Social Handle: @bendorenfeld

“Good Noise” Week 3

“Good Noise” Week 2

“Good Noise” Week 1

The 2026 Clio Music Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Oct. 3.