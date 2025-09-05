Got the Late-Summertime Blues? These Jams Should Fix You Up Fast

'Good Noise' from Clio Music and The Elements Music

by Muse September 5, 2025

Welcome to the third installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

Each week, we’ll share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Summer’s fading fast. So turn up the tunes!

Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.

You can check out four new picks below. It’s a mighty mix of tastes and styles, from edgy pop and dance grooves to Simon & Garfunkel.

Mayda Creative

Carl Addy, Co-Founder + ECD

Artist + Song: “Field Music – “Let’s Write a Book”

“This track from the album Measure in particular sums up why I love ’em. The percussive musicality of the track is infectious and at times verging on chaos, some of the musical refrains feel like a clown fumbling a glockenspiel while drunkenly navigating a spiral staircase. The opening baseline is a sucker punch, just as you think it’s going to be a hip hop beat drop, it settles into a hypnotic groove where the brothers Brewis get angelic with their harmonies. It’s all groove without bombast, subtle but undeniably joyful.”

Social Handle: @hvy_mnthl

Pinterest

Mykel Dodson, Lead Creative Producer

Artist + Song: Junior – “Mama Used To Say”

Blurb: “I was introduced to this song in 2009 by a friend of mine while living in Washington, D.C., for a summer internship. I have countless joyful memories from that summer! It was my first true taste of post-university adult life, and I was in love with it. In my head, I was living in the moment, and not rushing to grow up. Looking back on that time now, I realize it was truly all a blur. I loved the beat of this song and would dance in my studio apartment, mimicking Junior’s guttural voicing of ‘Mama Used to Say’ at any opportunity for a laugh. Honestly, I never really held onto the words or their importance. Now I find myself staring at my own child with the same wishes: take your time, don’t rush to get old, and live your life. A relatable, nostalgic, and delightfully timeless tune.”

Social Handle: @mykedoddy

TheCooler@Experian

Todd Miller, Chief Creative Director

Artist + Song: Wet Leg – “Wet Dream”

Blurb: “It was the band that started my kids’ transition from the brutal kid-pop played in school to interesting music with an edge. It’s all been uphill from there.”

Social Handle: @experian

Sony Music

Jessica Shaw, SVP, Sync Licensing

Artist + Song: Simon & Garfunkel – “Cecilia”

“It’s so hard to pick just one song… so I went with one that ALWAYS hits me to my core with pure joy whenever I hear the opening bars. This song brings me back to high school, driving with friends with the windows down, without a true care in the world. I can’t hear it and not smile! Truly Good Noise.”

Social Handle: @jessielaun

