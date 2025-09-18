To Lift Us All Up, Here's a Playlist With 'Soul, Funk and Pure Joy'

'Good Noise' from Clio Music and The Elements Music

by Muse September 18, 2025 8:10 am 2 min read Share:

Welcome to the fifth installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

Each week, we’ll share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.

You can check out the four most recent picks below.

Saatchi & Saatchi

Tanisha Edwards, Junior Music Supervisor

Artist + Song: Brand New Heavies – “World Keeps Spinning”

“The Brand New Heavies is soul, funk and pure joy. When you need to get up and dance AND remember that through it all the world keeps spinning, this is the track that can lift your spirits. It has a lyrical “keep your head up” theme and makes you want to get on the dance floor and move your body. It’s a musical pick me up, which is sorely needed these days.”

Social Handle: @lauderdaledrop

Nik Keenan

Artist + Music Director

Artist + Song: The Knocks + Dragonette – “Love Me Alive”

“Young Stevie Nicks meets 80’s synth-pop revival. This song makes me wanna cry on the dance floor. Be sure to check out ‘Slow Song’ too!”

Social Handle: @shy_niko

Warner Music Group

Tim Miles, Senior Vice President, Global Sync

Artist + Song: Steve Monite – “Only You”

“I remember hearing this Afro-boogie song on the radio and I was instantly hooked. It’s so understated that every time I hear it I’m locked on the infectious bass line that never feels old— you can’t help but nod or tap along. It lifts my mood, wherever I am, whatever I’m doing. And there’s a sense of nostalgia in the mix. The space and simple instrumentation, with a vocal that effortlessly floats along, has stood the test of time.”

Social Handle: @timmi_les

Right On Music

Matt Mugford, Music Supervisor, Sync/A&R

Artist + Song: Martin Luke Brown – “It Gets Better”

“It’s all right there in the title of this track … IT GETS BETTER! The last few years have been pretty rough for a lot of people, myself included. But no matter how hard it gets, there are always moments of beauty to be spotted and little reminders that brighter days are ahead.”

Social Handle: @mattmug

“Good Noise” Week 4

“Good Noise” Week 3

“Good Noise” Week 2

“Good Noise” Week 1

The 2026 Clio Music Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Oct. 3.



