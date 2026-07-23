Kim Kardashian Leans In for UPDATE Energy Drink

As self-aware as she wants to be

by David Gianatasio July 23, 2026 2:30 pm 2 min read Share:

In a stylish, satirical spot from creative studio OBB Bolded for UPDATE energy drink, Kim Kardashian riffs on “the work I’ve gotten done.”

“Not that type of work,” she says in the next breath, poised at a press-conference podium in the :90 below.

“They always ask, ‘Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?”

After the camera zooms in on her cleavage, she explains: “Honestly, my energy is just different.”

There’s a detour to a science-y lab, and the story concludes in an art gallery…

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…with Kim in a display case, attacking a mountain of paperwork. “I didn’t pass the bar. I raised it,” she says.

What we’ve got here is a culturally attuned pitch of the highest order. Ever the self-aware diva, Kardashian—an UPDATE founder—slyly goofs on her public persona like a champ.

“For me it comes down to being intentional about what I put into my body and my day,” she tells People. “That’s actually a big part of why UPDATE resonated with me in the first place. It helps me stay focused, balanced and present, no matter what my schedule looks like.”

That vibe comes through. And the not-so-slightly askew approach, novel for the category, imbues the brand with quirky personality.

Daniel Sachon directed. Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Leonor Castro served as executive producers.

The commercial drops across digital platforms today. It’s way less cray than her “Fairy Butt Mother” and space-shot bits for Skims, but more dynamic than her jokey plugs for Beats by Dre.

Here, Kim keeps super-cool and never breaks a sweat. (You can check out her exhausting NikeSkims advert for that.)