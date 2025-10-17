A Playlist to Soothe Your Spirit and Lift Your Heart

Tracks by Hall & Oates, Waterboys, Keyon Harrold, Hyukoh

by Muse October 17, 2025 6:00 am

Welcome to the seventh installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.

In this series, we share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.

You can check out the four most recent picks below.

Petro AP

Music Producer

Artist + Song: Daryl Hall & John Oates – “You Make My Dreams (Come True)”

Social Assets: PETRO

“This song’s true joy is in its first 10 seconds. The crunchy keyboards play one of the most iconic riffs and then the band comes in, slowly building tension, only to pause for a perfect moment of silence before the vocals hit and send you into the groove.”

Social Handle: @petrorules

Havas

Damien Escobar

Global Chief Music Officer at Havas & CEO at Art of Sound

Artist + Song: Keyon Harrold ft. PJ Morton – “Beautiful Day”

“It’s a sonic reminder of gratitude and growth. The first time I heard it, it felt like a deep breath—hopeful, reflective and alive. As someone who’s lived through the highs of global stages and the lows of personal struggle, this song resonates with my journey. It captures the beauty in resilience, in finding light after dark seasons and choosing joy even when it’s earned through pain. As a musician and creative leader, I’m always drawn to sounds that tell the truth, and ‘Beautiful Day’ does that with grace. It reminds me that every day, no matter how chaotic or demanding, holds potential for peace, purpose and renewal. It’s more than a song. It’s an affirmation that life, with all its complexity, is still beautiful.”

Social Handle: @dameesco

UMPG

Andrea Minze

VP, Creative – Music for Advertising

Artist + Song: The Waterboys – “The Whole of the Moon”

“Some friends shared this song with me a while back and it really stuck with me. Instrumentally, it’s so bright and cheery. But also, in these bleak days, it’s always good to remember that while we may only be able to see the crescent at times, there still exists the whole of the moon.”

Social Handle: @aminze

Squarespace

Nate Skinner

Sr. Director of Global Brand

Artist + Song: Hyukoh and Sunset Rollercoaster – “Y”

“Arpeggiated intro? Silk-smooth vocals? Yacht-y chimes throughout? Perfectly placed handclaps and a sax solo outro? Sure, I’ll have another.”

Social Handle: @nthnsknnr

