Here's a Bunch of Songs to Bring Joy to Your Day

Welcome to the second installment of “Good Noise.” Once again, The Elements Music and Clio Music present fresh additions to a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.

Life’s rough. Music can help fix that. You dig?

You can check out the six most recent picks below. There’s rock, jazz and a few surprises.

Uncommon

Ethan Bennett, Senior Creative

Artist + Song: Joris Voorn – “The Wild”

“Nothing quite has the power to transport you back to past moments in time or places than music. I guess this track is one that makes me think of sipping a beer with mates on a sunny day in Victoria Park when I lived in London some years ago. Nothing really beats that when you need the comforts of home.”

Social Handle: @ethanbennett

BMG

Charlie Davis, SVP, Sync Services & Partnerships, Advertising

Artist + Song: Labi Siffre – “Cannock Chase”

“One of my all time favorite wind down jams. So much warmth, gratitude and presence in every word (and that groove!). Twenty seconds in, and you’re right there in the back seat with Labi Siffre listening to the rain fall from the roof of the world.”

Social Handle: @chuckd510

Riot Games

Jonny Altepeter, Senior Mananger, Music Supervision + A&R

Artist + Song: Bill Evans – “Peace Piece”

“There’s tremendous beauty in simplicity, and Peace Piece is the purest example of it. Recorded in 1959 for Bill Evans’ Everybody Digs Bill Evans on Riverside Records, it’s a solo performance that strips music down to its essence. No frills, no overproduction. Just an elegant, unfolding melody that feels both fragile and infinite. Each note lingers, pulling you into a meditative space that’s as much about silence as sound. For me, it’s a reminder of why music can be so deeply impactful. At its core, it doesn’t need anything beyond honesty and feeling to move you.

Social Handle: @moonmanjonny

The Elements Music

Dann Lieberman, Head of Creative Partnerships

Artist + Song: Prince – “I Wanna Be Your Lover”

“THIS has been the soundtrack to every happy moment throughout my life. It’s my go-to, guaranteed feel-good, never fails to hit-just-right song that is seriously Good Noise.”

Social Handle: @dannliebermann

Riot Games

Jackie Palazzolo, Music Supervisor

Artist + Song: Toyota Camry – “Radio Free Alice”

“I love when songs reference something specific in my life. In college, I drove a 97 Toyota Camry that only had a tape deck & it would bring me such joy picking up cassettes at shows to play in that car. The band PUP also has a great song called “Kids” that references a 97 Camry. Listen to that song too!”

Social Handle: @jacpalz

Romaine Reid

Filmmaker + Director

Artist + Song: “Portrait of Tracy” by The Yussef Dayes Experience

“The Yussef Dayes Experience always produce high vibe music, that lifts the soul and clears the mind. I love their version of this track, and how it’s a perfect fusion of the original by Jaco Pastorius and ‘Rain’ by SWV.”

Social Handle: @romainereid_

