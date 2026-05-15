Alix Earle's Got the Touch for Hawaiian Tropic

Interwebs swoon as the social media star dances to a naughty '90s hit at the beach

by David Gianatasio May 15, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

Could “I Touch Myself”—Divinyls’ earworm from 1990—rank as the Song of Summer for 2026?

Alix Earle just might make it happen, thanks to her bikini dance routine for Hawaiian Tropic with the suggestive song bopping in the background.

Subtle, right? It’s generated beaucoup headlines, giving the sunscreen brand a media splash that’s resonating with the culture.

“Hawaiian Tropic is all about helping you feel like your sexiest self before, during and after your time in the sun,” says SVP Veronique Mura. But “application is usually considered a chore in an already clinical category.” So, Hawaiian Tropic, BBH and director Aerin Moreno strove to add fun and sass to the process, she says.

“We wanted to lean into a universal language that everyone speaks—dance—to make that process more enjoyable and invite people to bring out their most radiant self.”

Alix’s performance on Dancing With the Stars made movement a natural focus for the campaign, adds agency ECD Alanna Watson. Earle also appears as a cover model for Sports Illustrated’s 2026 swimsuit issue. So, there’s synergy there, too.

Launched this week, the push includes digital, paid social and influencer outreach.