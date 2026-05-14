Can Robert Irwin Outrun 100 Inflatable Crocodiles for Columbia Sportswear?

They must dig his rugged gear

by David Gianatasio May 14, 2026 11:00 am 1 min read Share:

Robert Irwin puts his Dancing With the Stars moves to good use as he whirls, twirls and leaps over obstacles to avoid 100 toothy inflatable crocodiles in the Australian Outback.

“Robert’s sense of humor, love for mother nature and his taste for adventure make him the perfect star for our spring campaign,” says Columbia Sportswear marketing lead Matt Sutton.

The animal expert and TV host brings the star power. His pedigree of wrangling critters adds to the fun in spots developed by Adam&Eve\TBWA.

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“As we were filming, Robert mentioned how the chases and stunts made it feel like he was at the center of an action movie,” Sutton says. “We thought he was onto something and leaned into his ‘action hero’ idea to introduce the spot.”

Indeed, a multifaceted “Max Impact” faux-film campaign teased release.

Here’s the Hollywood blockbuster-style trailer:

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They made billboards, too: