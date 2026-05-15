'Ashley Barrett' From 'The Boys' Stars in Liquid Death Collab

It's off the wall in more ways than one

by David Gianatasio May 15, 2026 12:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Expanding on its exploding cranium gag from the Super Bowl, Liquid Death teams up with Amazon’s The Boys for a spot featuring Colby Minifie as her vacuous U.S. Veep character from the show, Ashley Barrett.

Below, flanked by assistants also named Ashley—she kicks off “A new governmental revenue stream: Product Placement for Public Health.”

We’re told that “extreme energy drinks are the leading cause of exploding heads in America.”

And at a press conference held in the White House briefing room, it all hits the wall, making a considerable mess:

Play

“Liquid Death has always seemed like a product that could exist within the universe of The Boys,” brand VP of content Andy Pearson tells Muse. “In fact, the first time we partnered up with the series four years ago, a lot of fans thought Liquid Death was just part of the show.”

The commercial will work best for fans of The Boys. Still, we get that patented LD vibe and a boffo central performance.

It feels plugged into our manic political moment, yielding icky, brand-boosting satire.