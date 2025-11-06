These Are Your Holiday Ad Trends for 2025 So Far

Featuring Boots, Chime, Aldi, Best Buy, John Lewis, Google, Pillsbury, Kraft and more

Summerween became a July phenom, PSL launched at Starbucks in August and Hallmark kicked off its Christmas movie hype in September. So it’s not too early to declare a winner in the first wave of the annual holiday adstravaganza. Spoiler alert: Cranpus! Ocean Spray and other brands have gotten a running head start on their seasonal campaigns, targeting consumers who are hunting for bargains and shopping early to avoid tariffs.

Layoffs and inflation be damned, though, as Americans plan to boost their spending on gifts by 10 percent this year to an average $736, per Gallup. While the economy looms large—with plenty of “door buster” promos—marketers are predictably leaning into nostalgia and amping the emotion. The first-movers are cementing trends that will likely pop up repeatedly during the next several weeks.

Check out a few highlights here.

Deck the Halls With Mascots

The mascot revival continues, with appearances from Kevin the Carrot (Aldi), Roald Dahl’s BFG (Sainsbury’s) and the Pillsbury Doughboy. Target dropped a “Hot Santa” sequel, promising peeks into the hunky spokesman’s backstory. But the best of this bunch is the live action-digital animation spot from Boots starring a swaggering Puss in Boots. Showstopper moment: The fairytale feline and his royal entourage, a slo-mo strut and a Duran Duran needle drop.

AI Can Be Festive?

Coca-Cola dove into AI-generated seasonal ads last year, taking it on the chin for the uncanny “people” in “Holidays Are Coming.” This time around it’s all about the critters, created via 100 humans and 70,000 AI video clips. Public backlash has been muted by comparison, but The Verge landed a zinger, calling the spot “a sloppy eyesore.” Google, free of Coke’s vaunted holiday legacy, dropped a talking-turkey AI campaign that’s largely been given a pass. Expect more examples … and debate.

Togetherness x Special Moments

Marketers have latched onto the togetherness theme in recent months, but it’s about to hit hyperdrive. Facebook’s holiday spot reunites the old high school gang, Gap goes multigenerational and musical, and Lego means to inspire families to “share special moments.” Etsy urges personalized gifting that says “I get you.” And one of the most anticipated annual U.K. campaigns, from John Lewis, features a sweet father-son meeting of the minds. My wish for this trend: less saccharine, more reality.

Timeless Themes, Kooky Characters and M-O-N-E-Y

In the run up to Black Friday and beyond, holiday ads often focus on the bottom line, so this wave is just getting started. British retailer Asda’s charming mini-musical is rife with references to cash-strapped shoppers and stars the Grinch. Best Buy leans into its low-price promises. Chime, with Jason Momoa in multiple roles, touts its appeal to penny pinchers. Look for the value message to be coming from any and every category, except the bougie brands, between now and Dec. 25.

Celebs, Celebs, Celebs—and Franchises

Ocean Spray—coming in hot! Bryan Cranston stars as St. Nick’s dark counterpart, the mythical and delightfully malicious horned creature called Cranpus. Now with merch! He won’t be the only famous face or familiar IP this season. So far, there’s Chris Pratt (Sam’s Club), Jason Biggs (Kraft Mac & Cheese) and the queen of Christmas herself Mariah Carey (Sephora). Alas, MC hasn’t fared so well. A Walmart-Dr. Seuss Enterprises collaboration has created “Who KnewVille?” More where those came from, and check back later for the inevitable trends round two.