Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad, in the Best Way, as 'Cranpus' for Ocean Spray

This instantly ranks as one of 2025's best holiday ads

You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Bryan Cranston rocking might goat horns, heavy makeup and renaissance garb as “Crampus”—a mythical hoarder of cranberries—in holiday spots from Ocean Spray.

Lensed by MJZ’s Dante Ariola, this stuff is next level ludicrous, displaying an awesomely bizarre, self-aware vibe.

B.C. riffs and preens for all he’s worth, dropping enough crantastic wordplay to stuff a turkey.

Play

“All my life, I had the nickname, ‘Cranny’ or ‘Cranman.’ And on occasion, a friend will shout, ‘Hey, Cranberry!,'” Bryan says in press materials.

That seems unlikely. But in the festive spirit, we’ll go with it!

“By leaning into entertainment-style content and co-creating a story with Bryan Cranston, we’re celebrating the essential role cranberry plays in a bold, unforgettable way that goes beyond a traditional approach to advertising,” says Eliza Sadler, head of brand elevation.

Piggyback provided creative direction and the work began breaking today.