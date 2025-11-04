Lego Builds Joyful Holiday Message With Tons of Bricks and Lionel Richie's 'Hello'

'Is It Play You're Looking For?'

by Amy Corr November 4, 2025 9:30 am Share:

Lego launched its Christmas ad today to remind kids to step away from their tablets and phones and get back to the joy of playing.

The ad stars Eddie, a 12-year-old who’d rather look at his screen than interact with his kid sister. Beneath his bed, Lego Darth Vader says: “I’ve been alone with you inside my mind.”

As the clip unfolds, tossed and lost mini-figures strewn around the room reimagine Lionel Richie’s “Hello.” Soon, Eddie is surrounded and serenaded by Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Ninjago, Glinda, Elphaba, Batman and more.

They move him into the living room. There, he joins his family in building, recapturing the joy of play and family time.

Play

“With our playful twist on a classic tune we’re asking families, ‘Is it play you’re looking for?’ This campaign is a celebration of the joy and connection that play brings,” says Remi Marcelli, SVP of global brand development at Lego Group. “We hope to inspire families everywhere to embrace their creativity and share special moments that will last a lifetime.”

The :90 was directed by Steve Ayson and produced by Our Lego Agency. More than 97,000 Lego bricks and 220 animated figures were used in the spot.

“This holiday season, we’re inviting families to dive into a world of imagination and fun,” adds agency Nic Taylor. “Our Lego Holiday Choir is here to remind everyone about celebrating the joy of play and the magic that happens when we come together.”