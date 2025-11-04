John Lewis Goes '90s Retro in Christmas Advert

Because the holidays are 'Where Love Lives'

November 4, 2025

Christmas is in da house. So shake your snow globes on the dance floor!

In its holiday advert—always a much-anticipated seasonal marker—John Lewis transforms the yuletide into a throwback rave, learning on a ’90s club-thumper and cross-generational appeal in a big way.

Beneath ol’ tannenbaum, dad unwraps a gift from his teenage son. There’s a vinyl disc inside. Soon, pop starts grooving old-school, reliving younger days to a reimagined version of Alison Limerick’s “Where Love Lives” created by Labrinth.

The bass-line booms, strobe lights … well, strobe … and a schmaltzy-sincere tale unfolds. Dad and son bridge the years to celebrate together.

Directed by Jonathan Alric (of The Blaze), this marks the third John Lewis Xmas outing from Saatchi & Saatchi. It’s the most traditional of the bunch, eschewing mystical fantasy and weird-ass scares—missteps by most accounts in 2024 and ’23—to deliver a relatable story.

Is it too predictable, just another adland shimmy down memory lane?

Sure, it’s that. Haters gonna you-know-what.

But for us, it’s timely and well-told, a compelling retail fable. We get a consumer push uncluttered by Narnia trappings (like last year’s spot) or murderous plant monsters (from 2023, and best mulched).

Here, the story simply tugs heartstrings as it reminds viewers to visit JL for their gifting needs. And there’s music. Plus nostalgia.

Is that so wrong? (Spoiler: It’s not. Step off, Scrooges.)

Brand director Rosie Hanley describes the entry as a nod to “connection, memory and unspoken emotions.” That feels on point for this time of year, and the 2-minute film doesn’t disappoint in that regard.

The music selection “poignantly explores the power of a gift to communicate something we might not be able to put into words,” adds Saatchi CCO Franki Goodwin. “A banger on many levels in many channels, I hope it inspires lots of thoughtful, expressive gifting and some family trawls through old playlists on Christmas Day.”

Naturally there’s a merch tie-in, with the vinyl record from the commercial available at Lewis stores and on the app for £14.99. You’ll get Limerick’s original on the A side with the Labrinth update on the flip.

Sales will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures program, which funds U.K. projects helping vulnerable kids and young people.