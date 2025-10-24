Chime's First Holiday Campaign Stars Jason Momoa as Various Mall Employees

He's a mall cop, a mattress salesman and more!

by Amy Corr October 24, 2025 11:00 am

Jason Momoa: Mall Cop. That’s got a nice ring to it.

Chime’s holiday ad launches today and it stars Jason as a series of mall employees who offer advice on how to shop for the holidays at a time when financial stress is skyrocketing.

Chime tools like fee-free banking and cash-back points help one woman navigate the season with less chaos than what’s around her. So says Momoa as a mall cop and balding mattress salesman:

Created by Mojo Supermarket, the ad is running across linear TV, streaming, paid social, audio, Uber, affiliate/influencer partnerships, programmatic display and video.

“Chime captured a ton of behind-the-scenes footage—Jason had a blast on set,” an agency rep tells Muse. “His energy was contagious, and his improvisations gave the team so much gold to work with. He especially loved playing the Mall Cop character. For that role, he ditched his signature ponytail and went all in with a full-blown mullet just for the social content tied to the campaign. Between the look, the voice, and his over-the-top swagger, he turned that character into an instant fan favorite.”