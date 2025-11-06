Mariah Carey in Flap as Sephora's Xmas Message Draws Fire

by David Gianatasio November 6, 2025

All she wants for Christmas is to hype Sephora. Is that so wrong?

Apparently, yes. As Mariah Carey’s annual “It’s Time” holiday video—which this year doubles as a primo for Sephora—has come under a pretty massive attack.

That’s Billy Eichner as an elf. His presence doesn’t help. The whole enterprise, aiming for yuletide camp, just feels off.

Though some fans are cool with the approach, others have blasted the clip as “tone deaf”—that criticism comes up a lot—in light of the current political climate and Americans’ economic woes.

So, Xmas is getting too commercialized? First we’ve ever heard of it here.

Mariah’s also takeing flak for twisting the meaning of her classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” eschewing the deeper feels for crass capitalism.

Those are fair takes. If a tad naive. Come ON, what do people expect at this time of year?

All cynicism aside, however … the spot straight-up sucks. The performances are grating and its cartoony production values deliver no narrative payoff.

But controversy and celebs draw eyeballs. So, naturally, views are through the roof amid copious coverage.

That means the Carey and Sephora brands are getting big play—for better or worse. Nice stocking stuffer, I guess.

One question remains. In this big year of marketing flaps, will our Grinchly ad-critic-in-chief see fit to weigh in?