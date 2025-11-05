Bryan Cranston's 'Cranpus' Returns for Ocean Spray, in Festive Doll Form

For your gifting pleasure?

by David Gianatasio November 5, 2025

You can stuff Bryan Cranston in your stockings this year. Though with his outlandish horns, it might be a tight fit.

Cranston’s grouchy “Cranpus” character bowed a few weeks back in a seasonal push from Ocean Spray. It generated lots of buzz and, most importantly, earned Ad of the Week honors from the merry elves here at Muse.

Now, the mischievous mythical miscreant returns in doll form.

“Cranpus With a Can” arrives on Nov. 12. It retails for $7—which includes a can of sauce and covers P&H (such holiday spirit).

He’ll kick that Elf off the Shelf. Or something.

Cranpus rocks. We’re not sick of him yet. (Give it time.)