Mike Nicoll Says His Latest Filmmaking Experience Changed the Way He Sees the World

His new documentary probes Bitcoin's role in the NBA

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 29, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Mike Nicoll | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Mike Nicoll is an award-winning documentary filmmaker best known for writing and directing Bitcoin Season (2026)m The Spoils: Selling the Future of American Basketball (2024) and At All Costs (2017).

We spent two minutes with Mike to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Mike, tell us …

Where did you grow up? Where do you live now, and how did the 2 compare?

I was born and raised in Los Angeles. I started my company there, went to film school at USC. But about five years ago, my wife and I moved up to Seattle with our girls. I love L.A., but I’m not the kind of person who ever wanted to spend his whole life in one place. We honeymooned in Vancouver and just fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. Every time we came up here it felt like home. So, we made the move. There is an ease to life here that I treasure.

How did you get into film?

My love affair with movies came from going to the cinema with my dad. There’s magic in being in a theater with a group of strangers in the dark, adventuring into a new world. I always tell people that filmmaking is the greatest art form because it combines all of the art forms: writing, imagery, sound, music—every artistic discipline is collapsed into the alchemy of cinema. That ‘s why I’ve poured my life—the last 16 years—into making movies.

What’s a project you are proud of?

My new film, Bitcoin Season is my best yet. I’ve had success in the sports documentary lane, but I’ve always had larger interests. Bitcoin Season was a perfect pivot point, because it’s set in the sports business world, but it’s fundamentally about money and the role it plays in all of our lives. I joke with my producers that the elevator pitch is: “Come for the sexy basketball, but stay for the Bitcoin—stay for the deep dive into what money actually is.” What makes Bitcoin Season so special is you see Bitcoiners doing the work, building bridges into new domains. Specifically, into the NBA. My goal is to reach as many people as possible and help them understand how broken our financial system is. But, more importantly, that there is a solution.

What’s your secret productivity habit?

There’s so much noise in the world, so I prioritize my spiritual fitness. When my prayer habits are disciplined, it allows me to focus—not only to see my own ideas with clarity, but also to let go of all the things that are not in my control. From there, I can identify the next action that’s going to move my project forward.

What’s an AI tool actually worth the hype?

Documentary filmmaking is probably about as AI-proof as any industry is going to get. I love working with real people and telling real-world stories. And I think audiences are going to find docs to be increasingly valuable in a world full of digital, synthetic “art.” I’m sure there are useful applications for AI. But I’ve been grinding non-stop these last 2 years on Bitcoin Season, so I haven’t had much time to play with AI yet.

What’s the last great book, article or film you consumed?

In anticipation of Spielberg’s new movie, I went back and rewatched Jaws for the first time in about 25 years—and it blew my doors off. I would also point to a huge inspiration for Bitcoin Season: Citizenfour, the documentary by Laura Poitras that won the Academy Award in 2015. It’s just an absolute powerhouse. The tone, the tempo, the atmosphere—my editors and I tried to channel that as we built this “forbidden world” in Bitcoin Season. We wanted to maximize the suspense for our audience, to deliver that feeling of being in rooms you’re not supposed to be in.

Favorite director?

Tony Gilroy is definitely up there. I would say, though, that Steven Soderbergh is my favorite. He was an EP on Citizenfour, too. I love espionage thrillers. And then, of course, Michael Mann. I’m so pumped for Heat 2.

What do you want people to walk away with after watching your film?

Bitcoin Season has been the most rewarding intellectual journey of my adult life. It’s changed the way I see the world, the way I understand money, the friends I have—everything. My hope is that people find Bitcoin to be worth a deeper look after watching the film. This movie is for the everyday person who is trying to figure out how they can build a better financial foundation for themselves.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

For filmmakers, design a life and a strategy for yourself where you’re not dependent on this deeply broken system. Self-sovereignty and creative independence are hallmarks of my career. I understand how appealing and seductive the big studio system can be, especially for people like me who grew up falling in love with Hollywood movies. My last two films are examples of what I’m capable of when I think outside of that system. My career has taken off since I adopted more of a “permissionless” design for filmmaking.

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