Coca-Cola Unboxes 'A Holiday Memory'

VML delivers the spirit of the season

by Amy Corr November 3, 2025 10:30 am

Coca-Cola launched a holiday-themed campaign today in North America, Latin America and Asia South-Pacific markets that’s sure to get folks in the holiday spirit—if they’re not there already.

From VML, “A Holiday Memory” features a busy mom decorating her home for the holiday season. Once the star’s atop the Christmas tree, she takes a breather and a sip of Coke.

As she works through a box of decorations, she unearths a snow globe, hears José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” and is transported to a fond memory of her family singing and dancing on Christmas.

“This year, our iconic Coca-Cola holiday campaign strives to encourage a moment of refresh and much-deserved break for all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to craft the magic of the season,” says Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy.

“Building on last year’s campaign, this evolution truly embodies our commitment to inspiring human connection and uplifting moments especially during the holiday season.”

Coke went the nostalgia route via AI in 2024, remaking a classic commercial to decidedly mixed reviews but significant buzz. Now, there’s another tech-driven interpretation:

