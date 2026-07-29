From Doodles to Brand Deals, Alex Alpert Is Drawing Life Into the Mundane

The visual artist has turned his signature line work into global collabs with Nike, Red Bull and Bugatti

by Luz Corona July 29, 2026 12:45 pm 5 min read Share:

Most kids get grounded for doodling on the walls. Alex Alpert made a career out of it.

Drawing inspiration from NYC life and everyday stories, Alpert’s signature stream-of-consciousness style features free-flowing linework and intricate shading. Known for his large-scale murals and live-drawing activations (similar to his recent setup at Fanatics Fest’s inaugural Artist Alley), Alpert’s work spans global collaborations with brands, musicians and athletes.

But many have likely seen his art everywhere from Subway sandwich packaging to custom Bugatti Baby II models, alongside major projects for Nike, Red Bull, Formula 1, Lexus and the Olympics.

Muse caught up with Alpert at Fanatics Fest for two minutes to discuss inspiration, artist misconceptions and the future of independent artists.

The following has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

What would you tell your younger self if they could see you now?

I worked full-time in the music industry for a while. I worked in corporate and always thought that would be my path. But then on a whim, I started taking art more seriously and made the transition. I don’t think my younger self would have anticipated that, but hopefully he would be proud.

What’s a creative hill you’ll die on?

You need to love your work first. I used to do a lot more realism and other styles that I didn’t feel totally confident about, and I think other people sensed that. It wasn’t until I started loving my own work—which is this freestyle drawing that makes me happy—that other people started to love it too.

Finish this sentence. When I am in a creative rut, I…

…go for a walk through New York City and take in everything. It could be galleries, architecture or it could just be a pigeon or a bench or something very New York. That always inspires me.

What’s one thing people misunderstand about artists?

Some people might assume that we’re not responsible or organized. A lot of artists work with brands and corporations. So, we need to be really on top of our work and know how to work with teams and other people. People are always pleasantly surprised when I am on top of my stuff. A lot of artists are [organized], too. So, that’s not an assumption you should always make.

What’s a project you are proud of?

I am proud of being here at Fanatics Fest. They’ve been awesome to work with all year. We did the Super Bowl where I painted on helmets. We did NBA All-Star, FIFA for the World Cup, so a lot of fun stuff.

I do a lot of work for Free Arts, an arts education nonprofit for kids teaching them art technique, and for NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness). I’m probably most proud of the nonprofit stuff, but it all works together.

What’s a cultural shift that marketers are underestimating right now?

There’s a lot of creator partnership stuff going on, whether it’s social media influencers or visual artists like myself. [Marketers] need to look at the relationship and focus on authenticity, and not “we’re going to have you do this one post, this one video.” It needs to be a cohesive, long-term [partnership] because the public can see through it. They want to see a genuine partnership that makes sense for the audience. For marketing purposes, you really need to focus on that authenticity between the creator and the brand.

What’s the last great book, article or video you enjoyed?

I love keeping up with the news. I’m reading the New York Times every day and [similar] publications. The way I create is by stream of consciousness. So, I’m taking in a lot of information and what’s going on in the world and it subconsciously is influencing my art. So, I’m always keeping on top of the news, current culture and musicians. I’m a big music guy. I saw an Ariana Grande concert with my wife a couple days ago. They did some really cool stuff with the visuals and staging so that’s been on my mind. It’s all influential for me.

You’ve got two minutes with the art industry. What’s your hot take?

Galleries in the fine art world are on their way out, and [we] artists are taking more control of our careers and our collectors. I’ve never signed with a gallery. I’ve never had an agent. I’ve never had a manager. I control everything myself.

I make my own connections. I’m out and about, and I think more artists are going to take control of their own careers. It’s a good thing. There are great galleries and great managers out there, but I think it’s becoming easier for us to be independent.

Related: FIFA, MLB, Mitchell & Ness and More Showed Up Big at Fanatics Fest 2026