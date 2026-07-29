Lindsay Lohan, Amy Sedaris Do a Double Take for Reese's Oreo Cups

And Sedaris makes her commercial directing debut

by David Gianatasio July 29, 2026 11:30 am 1 min read Share:

Ah, Lindsay Lohan, ever the rational voice of reason in a topsy-turvy world.

For Reese’s Oreo Cups, the actress with a famously stormy background stars as a wellness retreat owner who helps twins resolve their differences.

“Because, well, I know a thing or two about twins,” she quips.

Amy Sedaris plays bickering sibs, with La Lohan striving to keep the peace. Maybe there’s more than one Lindsay. Watch the clip to find out:

Here Amy’s making her commercial directing debut, and the :90 moves with manic sitcom energy.

Sedaris rapid-fires the laugh lines, while Lohan’s a sharp comic foil. It’s a goof from start to finish, and everyone’s in on the joke.

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