JKR's Campaign for the Clios Helps Explain Your Ad Job to Friends and Family

The answer to what creatives do for a living

by Amy Corr April 20, 2026 11:45 am 1 min read Share:

JKR created a campaign for the Clio Awards that helps creatives explain to their friends, family and industry outsiders exactly what they do for a living.

“Creatives have always struggled to articulate what they do, and this campaign leans into that truth,” says said Candice Pierson, marketing director at the Clios. “It shows how winning a Clio can make that value instantly clear.”

The campaign uses the line “They’ll never get it. Until you get it,” alongside humorous phrases like “No, we’re not dating. They’re my creative partner” and “No. Working for the agency doesn’t mean the CIA.”

“We’ve all been there, getting blank stares from relatives or friends as we try to explain what we do for the hundredth time,” said Stuart Radford, ECD at JKR. “They’ll never get it. Until you get it playfully leans into that tension, positioning the fame of the Clio Awards as the solution, an insight that feels distinctly Clio.”