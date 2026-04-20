Duracell, Messi Power Up for FIFA World Cup

The battery maker demonstrates that true greatness is engineered

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 20, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Duracell confirms what we all suspected: Lionel Messi is beyond human. In a new spot, the battery maker demonstrates that “true greatness isn’t just born—it’s also engineered.”

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Duracell has partnered with the soccer GOAT in the lead up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taking place across North America and Mexico this summer.

The collab centers on a 30-second spot, “Messi Reboot.” On the pitch, he powers down and freezes. A Duracell scientist runs onto the field and inserts some Duracell batteries. Lo and behold, Messi is energized full tilt.

The brand worked with VaynerMedia as the lead creative agency.

“As the world’s eyes fixate on the pitch for this summer’s most anticipated soccer tournament, we saw the perfect opportunity to prove that Duracell is the GOAT of batteries,” says the brand’s VP of marketing, Todd Midura. “While we have a history of powering fans’ devices, this campaign allows us to connect with the global soccer community during a massive cultural moment happening right in our backyard.”

Adds Messi: “Throughout my career, I’ve learned that being the best isn’t just about how you start; it’s about having the right power to stay strong. Duracell understands that to perform at the highest level, you can’t settle for good enough, you have to be disciplined, and obsessive about your efforts.”

The “Messi Reboot” ad will appear across linear TV, social media and digital/streaming services throughout the summer.

As a part of the campaign, soccer fans can bring the duo into their own homes with limited-edition battery packs, available on retail shelves this summer. The packs will feature Messi and his iconic tattoos on the battery cells.

Duracell is also launching a sweepstakes kicking off May 1 and running through Aug. 30. Prizes include merch signed by Messi, alongside other premium soccer gear.