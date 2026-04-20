Harlem Globetrotters Dunk for McD's Down Under

Great Work from Vietnam, South Africa and Australia

by Ads of the World April 20, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

McDonald’s Australia, ‘Dunked’

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Sydney

Promoting its “Dunked Korean Sticky BBQ” menu, the campaign enlists the Harlem Globetrotters to turn dunking into a spectacle, built on the fan truth that there’s no such thing as too much sauce. The film follows the players in a playful “day in the life” as Macca’s employees, blending trick-shot hoops with kitchen antics. Shot in a handheld style, the clip builds to a final dunk atop the Golden Arches. Read More

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Sunsilk, ‘Silktopia’

Agency: The Friday

Sunsilk Vietnam reimagines its theme line “Smooth as Sunsilk” by transforming it into “Silktopia,” a playful world where “smooth” becomes a way of life. Here, smooth is not just about hair. It is everywhere. From everyday moments to the most unexpected situations. Everything moves with effortless ease, from playing badminton to making payments. The result is a Gen Z-friendly take, designed to spark widespread sharing and conversation across social. Read More

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KFC, ‘Eat The Rules’

Agency: Ogilvy South Africa

The frenetic film invites viewers to catch a glimpse of what a taste of indulgence looks like. Take a journey through a Kentucky Town. It’s a nonstop party, where we see the youth “Eating the Rules.” Read More