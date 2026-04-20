Midas Goes 'Karate Kid' on Your Car

Never fear, William Zabka is a master technician now

by David Gianatasio April 20, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

What if William Zabka from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai moonlighted as a master technician at Midas? Would he kick your tires?

It’s a wacky cultural mashup for sure. Clearly a stretch. Will sports a (Midas gold) bandana, natch. And with Kid anthem “You’re the Best” rocking the soundtrack, it’s just too goofy. It’s almost like they knew this shouldn’t work, but went for it anyway. *Respectfully bows head*

“Martial arts precision stands in for automotive expertise, and quiet confidence separates real skill from empty claims,” the brand explains.

There’s probably a joke here about chop shops. But Muse would never stoop so low.

Where Eagles Dare fashioned the year-long national campaign, which arrives as Midas celebrates its 70th anniversary.

“William really embodied the character and came in with a ton of ideas,” agency ECD and founder Brian Franks tells Muse. “A lot of the best moments evolved naturally on set. The moment where he kicks the car on the way out was completely improvised and was very additive to the spot. He would do things like that that weren’t scripted because he wanted the character to be a bad ass and be more hands-on.”

The work drops today across TV, digital, social, radio and retail.