In Our 5 Ads of the Week, Apple Calls the Tune

With Patreon, UPS Store, Clash Royale and Spotify

by David Gianatasio December 4, 2025 11:00 am

Week’ Best: Accessibility Takes Center Stage in Apple’s Campus Musical

“I’ve got a life. I’ve got a name. And I need stuff. And you need stuff. And all our stuff is not the same. I’m only remarkable because everybody is.” Apple Marcom and Somesuch director Kim Gehrig bring the house down. Encore!

And in no particular order…

Patreon’s Profane Wiseguy Santa Kicks Tail

Stavros Halikas plays Santa as a mafioso in one of the year’s best holiday ads. “It ain’t all hot cocoa and cucking dad under the mistletoe. We got new distributors telling people to buy their own gifts. And some bald sugar plumb with a website thinks he can squeeze my cookies.”

UPS Store Asks: Can You ‘Verify You Are Human’ for the Holidays?

Director Gia Coppola CAPTCHAs the spirit of the season in a quiet, contemplative spot that works equally well as a meditation on what it means to be human in our AI-driven age. From Doner.

7 Directors Blend Their Styles for Clash Royale’s 8-Minute Fight Film

Heavy metal. Stop-motion. ’80s Live action. Dark fantasy. Retro-toy commercial tropes. They’re all in this rollicking, over-the-top spot. Plus a food fight, natch. A tour de force from Uncommon Stockholm.

Spotify ‘Wrapped’ Boasts More Personalization—and Loads of Stars

The iconic EOY lists return with the requisite splashy ads. Big Bunny romped as the top global artist. An annual take on the state of pop culture—as layered and celebratory as ever.

