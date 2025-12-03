Patreon's Profane Wiseguy Santa Kicks Tail for Xmas

His elves are shaking in their sneakers

by David Gianatasio December 3, 2025 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

He’s making a hit list. And checking it twice. Better watch out—he’s naughty, not nice.

Santa’s a Tony Soprano wannabe in Patreon’s maliciously merry holiday spot.

“I’ve always considered myself a jolly guy,” he begins. “But it ain’t all hot cocoa and mistletoe. We got new distributors chiseling in on my turf, telling people to buy their own gifts. And some bald sugar plumb with a website thinks he can squeeze my cookies.”

Dude wants to put out a contract on Patreon because toys and bicycles from his workshop are “proper gifts,” not subscriptions to online content.

“These reindeer dongs got people horny for podcasts and video and whatever else. That ain’t what the holidays are about! All this digital community crap. It’s about crap, crap! Sh*t with bows!”

Kringle—played with sublimely suppressed rage by Stavros Halikas—rants in funny, fearsome fashion for more than 2 minutes.

His performance is a gift amid too many play-it-safe Xmas ads. Pity the increasingly anxious elf with the neck brace standing at attention nearby.

“Do these pricks know who they’re dealing with?” Santa moans at one point. “I’m in a group chat with Baby Jesus and the Easter Bunny. I’m the miracle on thirty f*ckin’ fourth street!”

“If even one of you thinks about gifting Patreon this Christmas, coal in your stocking will be the least of your worries. Remember boys and girls: I know where you live.”

It’s Liquid Death-level satire, as transgressive in its way as last year’s smutty Santa from Fussy.

Breaking today online and directed by Daniel Thrasher, the push pleases by standing tradition on its head. It cannily casts Claus as a warrior for old-school gifting while promoting the webby ways with edgier humor than one might expect.

It merits replays, my jabronis—ho! ho! ho!