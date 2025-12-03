What's New in This Year's Spotify 'Wrapped'? More Personalization!

Bad Bunny is the top global artist with the top global album

Spotify’s annual “Wrapped” juggernaut launched today. Along with its much-anticipated global top-of-year lists for artists and songs, we got a tweaked user experience along with a global video, OOH and social media campaign.

There’s close to a dozen new options to deep-dive your listening trends. On a global stage, and for the fourth time, Bad Bunny ranked as Spotify’s global top artist.

“Die With a Smile” from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars was the top global track of 2025 with more than 1.7 billion streams.

This year, the brand added audiobooks and podcasters to the personalized user experience, including top audiobook, genre and podcaster to the mix. There’s also a new “Listening Age” section, which compares your tastes to others in your age group. There’s also a “Listening Archive” AI-powered feature that offers users up to five reports based on their daily music choices.

Stateside, Spotify’s Top U.S. Artists are:

Taylor Swift

Drake

Morgan Wallen

Kendrick Lamar

Bad Bunny

The Weeknd

SZA

Zach Bryan

Tyler, The Creator

Kanye West

For “Wrapped” in the U.K., the brand launched a 2:45 video with cameos from top U.K. artists Central Cee, JADE, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Ed Sheeran, Nemzzz, PinkPantheress, Sammy Virji, Sasha Keable, Skye Newman, Kingfishr and Lewis Capaldi.

