Dirty Brotein: George Kittle Gets Pumped With Mug Root Beer

Zinging the proteinmaxx culture

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2026 10:15 am 1 min read Share:

George Kittle’s always a lock to amuse in commercials. That’s a bad pun about his flowing hair, which does its thing for Mug Root Beer in the :60 below.

Let’s watch the 49ers tight end hype a special “Brotein” offer featuring Mug Zero Sugar and vanilla protein shakes:

“Mug has always been for the fans who have that dawg in them,” says VP or marketing Michael Smith. “Teaming up with George Kittle to drop Mug Brotein lets us unleash that big dawg energy in fit season.”

It’s all super silly. That makes it in sync with buzzy trends like “gainz hacks,” “dirty protein” and “maxxing” this and that.

The push includes a $24.99 limited-edition Brotein Bundle with a Mug Zero and vanilla shake, plus a shaker, gym bag and more goodies.

VaynerMedia led creative development. John Marsico and Ben McManus, aka Varsity, directed via Stept.

Funny fitness instructor Cole Jernstedt gets in on the action, too: