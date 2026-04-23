Rob Mac's Dream Sequence Leaves Ryan Reynolds Behind

Ancestry teams with Wrexham AFC

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2026 9:15 am 1 min read Share:

Who wants to see Rob McElhenney in a silly tritone hat circa 1780? Ryan Reynolds sure does. But he never gets the chance in the spot below, a collab between Ancestry and the Welsh soccer club owned by the Hollywood stars.

Rob Mac dreams he’s Ryan’s great great great great great grandfather. The ad’s not 5x great, but, with these two, the riffing never fails to amuse.

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Ryan’s ancestor really was named “Innocent George,” and Reynolds did learn about him via Ancestry. Whether he looked exactly like Rob, who can say?

“We don’t just love Ancestry because they’re great partners to the club, we genuinely love their product,” Rob and Ryan say in campaign materials. “If you haven’t gone down your own family rabbit hole, you need to get digging. You won’t be disappointed. To be clear, you won’t be disappointed … with Ancestry. Can’t vouch for what your ancestors got up to, obviously. History was rough.”

Maximum Effort created the commercial.