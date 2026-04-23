Listen to Your Body, Not Unsolicited Health Advice, Says Apple
Apple Watch and iPhone put 'Your Health. In Your Hands'
Everyone’s got an opinion, especially about what does and doesn’t work for a person’s health. Rather than sort through the noise, Apple encourages folks to listen to their bodies.
“Your Health. In Your Hands” hypes the combo of an Apple Watch and iPhone as the main voices of reason when it comes to wellness. In a :30 from Apple Marcom and director Björn Rühmann, random strangers have an opinion about the benefits of caffeine, cardio, sleep and more. A woman cuts through the clutter by using her Apple tech to track important new trends about her health.
The campaign is running on TV, digital, social, and podcasts and will highlight sleep, cycle tracking and heart health.
CREDITS
Agency: Apple Marcom
Director: Björn Rühmann
Production Company: Smuggler
Post-Production Company: Significant Others
Editing: Final Cut LA
Director of Photography: Edu Grau
Music: Sheherazaad – “Dhund Lo Mujhe”
Digital Credits
Production Company: Pocket
Post-Production Company: Scholar
Editing: Dominic Strazulo
Director of Photography: Stephen McGehee
Music: Rattlesnake (feat.Kinck) P!nch