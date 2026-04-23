Listen to Your Body, Not Unsolicited Health Advice, Says Apple

Apple Watch and iPhone put 'Your Health. In Your Hands'

by Amy Corr April 23, 2026 1:30 pm Share:

Everyone’s got an opinion, especially about what does and doesn’t work for a person’s health. Rather than sort through the noise, Apple encourages folks to listen to their bodies.

“Your Health. In Your Hands” hypes the combo of an Apple Watch and iPhone as the main voices of reason when it comes to wellness. In a :30 from Apple Marcom and director Björn Rühmann, random strangers have an opinion about the benefits of caffeine, cardio, sleep and more. A woman cuts through the clutter by using her Apple tech to track important new trends about her health.

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The campaign is running on TV, digital, social, and podcasts and will highlight sleep, cycle tracking and heart health.

CREDITS

Agency: Apple Marcom

Director: Björn Rühmann

Production Company: Smuggler

Post-Production Company: Significant Others

Editing: Final Cut LA

Director of Photography: Edu Grau

Music: Sheherazaad – “Dhund Lo Mujhe”

Digital Credits

Production Company: Pocket

Post-Production Company: Scholar

Editing: Dominic Strazulo

Director of Photography: Stephen McGehee

Music: Rattlesnake (feat.Kinck) P!nch