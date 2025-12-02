Accessibility Takes Center Stage in Apple's Rousing Campus Musical

Timed to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

by Amy Corr December 2, 2025 12:35 pm 1 min read Share:

Timed to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, Apple just launched a joyful video that takes place on a university campus. Set to “I’m Not Remarkable” by Kittyy & The Class, the film shows disabled students taking part in all aspects of the college experiences from frat parties and extracurricular activities to attending classes. Throughout, they use Apple accessibility features to enable and enhance their daily routines.

Recent additions like Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access and Accessibility Reader are highlighted, along with mainstays like VoiceOver and AssistiveTouch.

The students do not feel “remarkable.” Instead, they feel the term should be used to describe everyone.

“I’ve got a life. I’ve got a name. And I need stuff. And you need stuff. And all our stuff is not the same. I’m only remarkable because everybody is.”

Play

The film, directed by Kim Gehrig, who previously directed Apple’s accessibility short “The Greatest” in 2022. Apple Marcom created the video.

CREDITS

Agency: Apple Marcom

Director: Kim Gehrig

Production Company: Somesuch

Post-Production Company: Parliament

Editing: Trim (Tom Lindsay)

Director of Photography: Edu Grau

Music: “I’m Not Remarkable” by Kittyy & The Class