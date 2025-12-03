7 Directors Blend Their Unique Styles for Clash Royale's 8-Minute Fight Film
Uncommon Stockholm pulls out all the stops
Forget the Energizer Bunny. This fight scene for Clash Royale keeps going and going and going.
From Uncommon Stockholm, “Hero” is a never-ending fight scene with footage from seven different directors. Each production company had creative freedom on their own segment and no knowledge of what the other six were up to. They only knew the characters they needed to feature, how their scene should begin and a transition to connect to the next director’s scene.
The end result boasts eight minutes of:
- Heavy metal
- Stop-motion
- ’80s live-action
- Dark fantasy
- ’90s toy commercial tropes
- A food fight.
… and more!
“This is a celebration of craft. No AI has been used, just creative minds collaborating under one very simple premise,” says Max Hultberg, agency ECD. “We wanted to create something the community would love, but also something that could introduce new players to Clash Royale.”
The video intros a new troop form, Heroes, that are powered-up versions of four beloved cards.
“This project is the result of deep trust between Clash Royale, Uncommon, and every production partner involved. Inviting seven directors to reinterpret our world in their own way felt like a risk, but it’s exactly the kind we’re willing to take,” adds Gabriel Caramelo, global marketing lead for Clash Royale.
CREDITS
Project Title – “Heroes”
Client – Supercell
Creative Studio – Uncommon Stockholm
Psyop – Shotopop
Riffraff – Mischa Rozema
Blinkink – Nicos Livesey
Squeeze – Matt Desjardins
Business/Club – Vedran Rupic/Gustav Sundström
Gizmo – Emmanuel Verruno
Filmic Art – Alexander Söderholm