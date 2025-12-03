7 Directors Blend Their Unique Styles for Clash Royale's 8-Minute Fight Film

Uncommon Stockholm pulls out all the stops

by Amy Corr December 3, 2025 1:15 am

Forget the Energizer Bunny. This fight scene for Clash Royale keeps going and going and going.

From Uncommon Stockholm, “Hero” is a never-ending fight scene with footage from seven different directors. Each production company had creative freedom on their own segment and no knowledge of what the other six were up to. They only knew the characters they needed to feature, how their scene should begin and a transition to connect to the next director’s scene.

The end result boasts eight minutes of:

Heavy metal

Stop-motion

’80s live-action

Dark fantasy

’90s toy commercial tropes

A food fight.

… and more!

“This is a celebration of craft. No AI has been used, just creative minds collaborating under one very simple premise,” says Max Hultberg, agency ECD. “We wanted to create something the community would love, but also something that could introduce new players to Clash Royale.”

The video intros a new troop form, Heroes, that are powered-up versions of four beloved cards.

“This project is the result of deep trust between Clash Royale, Uncommon, and every production partner involved. Inviting seven directors to reinterpret our world in their own way felt like a risk, but it’s exactly the kind we’re willing to take,” adds Gabriel Caramelo, global marketing lead for Clash Royale.

CREDITS

Project Title – “Heroes”

Client – Supercell

Creative Studio – Uncommon Stockholm

Psyop – Shotopop

Riffraff – Mischa Rozema

Blinkink – Nicos Livesey

Squeeze – Matt Desjardins

Business/Club – Vedran Rupic/Gustav Sundström

Gizmo – Emmanuel Verruno

Filmic Art – Alexander Söderholm