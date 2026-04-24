Spike Lee Directs for Arsenal and Its Finance Partner, Airwallex

Where the pub talk is more fintech, less football

by Amy Corr April 24, 2026 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

Spike Lee just wants to watch the Arsenal match, but the pub talk takes a fintech turn in a 2-minute spot for Arsenal and its finance partner Airwallex. Developed by Uncommon and directed by Lee, the ad features Arsenal royalty like Martin Keown, Rachel Yankey and Thierry Henry (the latter being Lee’s close friend). Keep an eye out for Jasmine Jobson, Aaron Pierre, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães and Viktor Gyökere too.

“Who Are Ya?” takes place in a North London Pub. Rather than hearing heated opinions about the Arsenal match, there’s a heated debate about the financials of football. All Spike wants though is to watch the match and using an airhorn finally gets fans focusing on the game. And it wouldn’t be a Spike Lee film without his “double dolly” technique.

“Let’s be honest—most Arsenal supporters haven’t heard of Airwallex, and we didn’t want to be a random logo on a perimeter board; so we decided to introduce our Arsenal partnership in a way supporters couldn’t ignore,” says Matt Jennings, global CD at Airwallex.

“Football isn’t just 90 minutes on the pitch—it’s the talk about money, business, and tactics that happen at the pub every week. We hope our film brings those conversations to life in an entertaining way, and ensures no Arsenal fan will ever have to ask, ‘Air-who?'”