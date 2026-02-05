Crunch Time: Sabrina Carpenter and Pringles Top Our 5 Ads of the Week
Plus: Squarespace, TurboTax, Manscaped, Grubhub
The Best: Sabrina Carpenter Builds the Perfect Man Out of Pringles
The pop priestess has a hankering for true love—and snacks. So, she creates a Mr. Chips who satisfies both her desires. BBDO N.Y. infuses this surreal Super Bowl spot with sly, silly style.
And in no particular order…
Emma Stone Throws Tantrums and Laptops for Squarespace
Bang! Smash! Double Oscar winner Emma Stone abuses laptops in a SB60 commercial because her preferred domain name is unavailable. Director Yorgos Lanthimos delivers the mock-noir vibes.
Adrien Brody Gets All Pissed Off for TurboTax
Craaaack! Crash! Double Oscar winner Adrien Brody chews scenery and kicks lights on the set in this Big Game ad-within-an-ad. From R/GA and director Craig Gillespie.
Clumps of Body Hair Sing for Manscaped in SB60
“You stabbed me in the back when you sliced me from the patch above your crack.” And it just goes on like that in Quality Meats’ splendid slab of songful stupidity lensed by The Perlorian Brothers.
George Clooney Is the Man Who Came to Dinner for Grubhub
Yorgos Lanthimos strikes again. Unlike Emma and Adrien, George Clooney’s more smug than angry at a SB60 dinner party staged by Anomaly.