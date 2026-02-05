Crunch Time: Sabrina Carpenter and Pringles Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

Plus: Squarespace, TurboTax, Manscaped, Grubhub

by David Gianatasio February 5, 2026 11:15 am

The pop priestess has a hankering for true love—and snacks. So, she creates a Mr. Chips who satisfies both her desires. BBDO N.Y. infuses this surreal Super Bowl spot with sly, silly style.

And in no particular order…

Bang! Smash! Double Oscar winner Emma Stone abuses laptops in a SB60 commercial because her preferred domain name is unavailable. Director Yorgos Lanthimos delivers the mock-noir vibes.

Craaaack! Crash! Double Oscar winner Adrien Brody chews scenery and kicks lights on the set in this Big Game ad-within-an-ad. From R/GA and director Craig Gillespie.

“You stabbed me in the back when you sliced me from the patch above your crack.” And it just goes on like that in Quality Meats’ splendid slab of songful stupidity lensed by The Perlorian Brothers.

Yorgos Lanthimos strikes again. Unlike Emma and Adrien, George Clooney’s more smug than angry at a SB60 dinner party staged by Anomaly.