Timesheets Transform Into 'Bragsheets' for Corner Table Creative

Small daily rituals at this women-led firm are designed to support next-gen creatives

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 9, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Madeline Meade

Billable hours. Utilization rates. Timesheets. Tools designed to track productivity and prove value to clients—or so it seems. Corner Table Creative wanted to make meaningful change that focuses on lifting its employees—all women—in an industry that often sees that gender undersell their accomplishments.

So, instead of obsessively tracking time, the agency asked its staff to submit “Bragsheets” that chronicle daily value added.

Muse chatted with Corner Table co-founder and creative lead Madeline Meade about how this practice yields greater productivity and helps employees grow into leaders.

Muse: What makes these ‘bragsheets’ so useful?

Madeline Meade: Bragsheets work because they shift the definition of “productivity” from time spent to value created. They make impact visible, whether it’s a creative breakthrough, a problem solved, a leadership moment or a client win. They also build a culture of visibility and ownership because the team is articulating impact in real time. That daily habit is what develops leaders. When the prompt “What value did you add today?” becomes part of your rhythm, emerging talent learns to connect their work to outcomes, not minutes. And the skill of recognizing and communicating your own value is what the industry needs more of if it’s serious about who leads next.

How did this come about?

We wanted to reimagine how an agency could operate, even down to the small daily rituals, to better support the next generation of creative talent, especially women. Only 15 percent of creative directors are women. There’s a widely documented dynamic that women often undersell their accomplishments in reviews, meetings and everyday work conversations. Timesheets reinforced that undervaluing by asking people to log a client name in .25-hour increments without ever naming the impact. So we flipped the question from “What did you do today?” to “What value did you add today?” And a new daily ritual was born.

How long have you been using bragsheets and what have you learned?

We’ve been using them since May 2024, just a few months into our existence. And as we’ve scaled quickly, a few insights have stood out: They create clarity, fast. A daily brag forces you to name what moved the work forward. That keeps teams focused on outcomes, surfaces small wins that would otherwise get lost and makes progress easier to see. Regularly articulating value helps people get better at recognizing impact and communicating contribution. We see that as a core creative leadership capability. We’ve seen emerging talent step into leadership faster than traditional agency models typically allow because they’re consistently practicing impact and accountability, not just execution.

How is this a benefit to clients?

Instead of saying, “We spent 42 hours this week,” we can say, “Here’s how the team moved your business forward,” with concrete examples.

How does this play into the bigger picture?

Creative contributions shouldn’t be measured primarily in hours worked, but in ideas brainstormed, problems solved and momentum created. Having tracked my own time earlier in my career, “no timesheets” can sound like just a perk. But bragsheets have become so much more than that. It’s part of our infrastructure with a celebration every Friday for “Brag of the Week.” And monthly, managers and direct reports identify their “Top Three Brags” as a moment of reflection.