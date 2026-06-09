It's World Cup Season. That Makes Gordon Ramsay Even More of a Prig

And he's in profane insult mode for Uber Eats

by David Gianatasio June 9, 2026 12:45 pm 1 min read Share:

Gordon Ramsay’s so overexposed—wags might say overcooked (heh). But Uber Eats earns an extra Michelin star for hiring the acerbic chef to drop F-bombs and douse a barbecue grill with a garden hose in celebration of the FIFA World Cup.

Gordo’s in fine form. By which we mean he’s such a delicious jerk, berating unsuspecting fans as they prepare meals, slinging the sass as only he can. The brand message—”Who Could Cook at a Time Like This?”—comes through loud and clear.

Order through Uber Eats so you don’t miss a minute of the game. Or else Gordon will get very angry.

“The entire campaign started with one very funny contradiction: Gordon Ramsay, probably the world’s most famous chef, telling people this is absolutely not the time to cook,” says Felix Richter, global CCO at Mother, which developed the work.

“Everything else flowed from there. Gordon brought the perfect level of intensity, comedy and chaos to it.”

Jeff Low directed through Biscuit Filmworks, leveraging Ramsay’s infamous on-screen persona to the hilt.