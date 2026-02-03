Sabrina Carpenter Builds the Perfect Man Out of Pringles in Super Bowl Ad

As you might imagine, he's salty and sweet

by Amy Corr February 3, 2026 9:30 am Share:

Sabrina Carpenter is tired of boys. She wants a man. And while snacking on some Pringles, Mr. P. encourages her to “build him.” And she does in a Super Bowl spot from BBDO New York.

“Pringleleo” is tall, handsome, delicious and doesn’t complain much. They go out to dinner, have fun between the sheets and take joyrides with Pringleleo behind the wheel. Post-concert, Sabrina’s thrilled to find her salty crunch beau waiting outside. In the end, Sabrina and her fans start literally feasting on the dude because “Once You Pop, the Pop Don’t Stop.”

“We shot the ad in two days, which was an aggressive schedule, but so much fun the entire time,” says Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. marketing lead at Mars Snacking. “Sabrina and the team were laughing during every take, and we of course had a lot of fun with Pringleleo, another unique talent to work with a man made of crisps.”

“The spot was also shot on a film camera which was new for us, but a mainstay in Sabrina’s personal brand—specifically the ‘Manchild’ music video. The same directors for that music video directed the ad, and they were so talented and wonderful to work with. They knew exactly how to bring Sabrina’s tone and our brand identity together for an unforgettable Pringles love story.”

This marks Pringles’ ninth-consecutive Super Bowl ad and it will air in the third quarter.

“The Big Game is not only snacking’s biggest day, but it’s also one of the largest marketing opportunities in the world—and our fans have come to expect that we show up and show out each Big Game,” Jenkins tells Muse. “We think of our Big Game ads as an opportunity to connect in a way that’s lighthearted and humorous while using our brand’s ethos and assets to connect to culture in a unique way.”

If you can’t get your fill of Pringleleo, here’s the extended cut:

