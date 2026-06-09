Sloths and Frogs Get Juiced With Tropicana

It's a CGI jungle out there

by David Gianatasio June 9, 2026 8:45 am 2 min read Share:

A thirsty sloth steps up the pace and a frog gets airborne after downing some Tropicana in a new brand campaign from agency Fig.

Directors Dorian & Daniel of Reset and animation studio Untold contributed to the push, which breaks this week and introduces the theme “Give Life Some Juice.”

Rippling with colorful CGI and hyperrealistic critters, the work seeks to subvert category tropes across Tropicana’s entire range by “taking a category benefit that no other brand is talking about, and owning it,” Fig creative chair Mark Figliulo tells Muse.

He describes that benefit as “the uplifting feeling juice provides,” with the tropical setting a brand world ripe for future storytelling.

Mr. Sloth’s vibing, that’s for sure:

And the stuff helps frogs fly—who knew?

“The campaign was inspired by the simple truth that energy comes from the sun. The sun is strongest in the tropics, where fruit thrives, and that connection is embedded in Tropicana’s name and heritage,” Figliulo says.

“Selecting our cast of characters and developing each one was a meticulous process that began by researching different subspecies of animals. We took into careful consideration how each one looked and moved, and how they complemented each other in a group.”

Peep foggy’s lower eyelid action. Nice detail! The sloth’s movements seem pretty accurate too. Well, maybe not the strutting.

“To bring each character to life, they were first digitally modeled in 3D and examined under different lighting and camera angles,” Figliulo says. “Then, every characteristic—from the shade of their fur to the shape of their eyes—was carefully crafted so they could vividly convey the expressions in the story.”

Well, this expression is pretty priceless, at any rate:

We’re sure the little green guy hasn’t been nipping the stronger stuff, right?

“Give Life Some Juice” will run across connected TV, digital video and social platforms, with experiential platforms and influencer partnerships in the mix.