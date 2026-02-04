Emma Stone Throws Tantrums and Laptops in Super Bowl Ad for Squarespace

What happens when your domain name is 'Unavailable'

by Amy Corr February 4, 2026

Emma Stone is just a gal who wants her domain name in a Super Bowl ad for Squarespace directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Sadly, EmmaStone.com is “Unavailable.” From her isolated island home, she checks Squarespace to see if her name is available. Ever hopeful, each search lets her down. And every “no” means a laptop gets destroyed.

“Get your domain before you lose it,” closes the ad, created in-house with help from Superprime, Trim NY, One of Us, Company 3 London and Wave Studios.

This is Stone’s first Super Bowl ad. And great news: EmmaStone.com is live.

A :30-second version will run between the first and second quarters.

“This commercial is based on true events. Having the opportunity to play myself in my own home was a joy and a memory I won’t soon forget, despite the pain that came rushing back,” Stone says in press materials.

The campaign also includes “The Negotiation”—in which Stone desperately attempts to get her domain name back. There’s also “A Message from Emma Stone,” advising viewers on not waiting to grab their preferred domain names.