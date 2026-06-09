Footballers Flop in Dramatic Roles—and Other Great World Cup Ads From Europe

With Orange, Irn-Bru, FC Barcelona x Spotify, Tennent's Lager, Paddy Power and more

by Ads of the World June 9, 2026 5:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some notable FIFA World Cup-related campaigns that recently broke in Europe, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Orange, ‘Les Bleus arrive in America’

Agency: Publicis Conseil

The French players are machines on the pitch. In front of the camera as actors, well, that’s another story. Because behind the performances, stats and the pressure of “big games,” there are men—clumsy, funny, human. Here, Orange makes the point that it puts people—with all their faults and foibles—before technology. Read More

Play Orange – ‘Les Bleus Arrive in America. And They’re Not Here to Play Act’

Irn-Bru, ‘Where There’s Girders, There’s a Way’

Agency: Lucky Generals

Reworking the iconic “Made in Scotland from Girders” song, this campaign becomes a rallying cry for Scottish football fans facing another challenging tournament journey. Featuring appearances from Susan Boyle, John McGinn and members of the Tartan Army, it celebrates the resilience and unwavering optimism of Scotland supporters. Read More

Play Irn-Bru – ‘We’re Made in Scotland from Girders’

FC Barcelona and Spotify, ‘The Dream Begins’

Set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead,” the film follows a young fan whose bedroom transforms into a dreamlike world where soccer and music collide. As posters, memorabilia and match-day mementos spring to life, the story captures a fan’s admiration for both Olivia and FC Barcelona. Blending music fandom with football culture, the film builds to the reveal of a special-edition jersey featuring the singer’s initials. Read More

Play Olivia Rodrigo x FC Barcelona x Spotify – ‘The Dream Begins’

Tennent’s Lager, ‘Time to Dream’

Agency: Leith

Leith and Tennent’s mark Scotland’s long‑awaited return to football’s biggest stage with a rousing film fronted by Game of Thrones’ Rory McCann. Shot in a Glasgow pub, the spot rolls back through the decades as McCann delivers a heartfelt speech that echoes the journey of Scotland fans. Read More

Play Tennent’s Lager – ‘Time to Dream’

Sky Bet, ‘The World’s Gone Football’

Agency: Anomaly

It’s official: Football has taken over the world. Sky Bet leans hard into the beautiful, slightly surreal reality of what happens to a nation when the World Cup rolls around. This offbeat spot features Roy Keane and Micah Richards navigating a Britain gripped by pitch fever in the best possible way. Read More

Play Sky Bet – ‘The World’s Gone Football’

Paddy Power, ‘Nobody Does Football Better Than US’

Agency: BBH London

Ahead of the World Cup, Paddy Power pits English football culture against American sporting spectacle for a tongue-in-cheek cultural showdown. The film contrasts the glitz and excess of U.S. sports presentation with the passion and identity of England fans, positioning soccer as a battle of styles as much as competition on the pitch. Anchored by Rob Lowe and Danny Dyer, the work leans into humor and rivalry to champion the emotion and authenticity of English fans. Read More