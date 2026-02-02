George Clooney Is the Man Who Came to Dinner for Grubhub

An odd morsel from director Yorgos Lanthimos

by David Gianatasio February 2, 2026

Who will eat the delivery fees in Grubhub’s first Super Bowl ad? It ain’t George Clooney, that’s for sure!

The Hollywood A-lister is most adamant about that at the snooty dinner party below staged by Anomaly and director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Will the big reveal be to your taste? Let’s watch an extended cut and find out:

They shoulda stuck Cloonster with the bill anyway. He can afford it.

“The strategy was simple: match the message to the moment,” Grubhub VP of brand Marnie Kain tells Muse. “Grubhub is literally eating the delivery and service fees on restaurant orders over $50. This is NOT a short term promo. It’s a fundamental change to our business model that’s breaking with category convention.”

“A consumer benefit this game-changing needed a stage as big as the announcement itself,” she says. “Which is why we are participating in the Big Game for the first time.”

The film feels weird but also on-brand and not annoyingly OTT. It sets up the USP in a compelling way, with Cloons delivering the pièce de résistance with smirky, chiseled style.

Kain believes the approach “breaks from traditional food delivery advertising in a way that’s impossible to ignore. The extravagant dinner party captures the tension between the food people love and the annoying fees that pile on. It’s bold, memorable, and signals we’re entering a new era.”

So … fun set?

“We shot on location in the U.K. at this incredible Elizabethan-style castle that was apparently also used for Bridgerton–complete with ornate ceilings, period details, the works,” Kain recalls. “The table was completely covered with impeccable take-out dishes. The dinner guests were fabulously and eclectically dressed, and it felt less like a commercial shoot and more like stumbling into a feature film.”

“Under Yorgos’ meticulous attention to detail, there was a theatrical dramatic tension balanced with a subversive twist from Clooney. Being there felt like you’re part of something genuinely transformative, and we hope that’s exactly what it feels like for viewers when they watch it.”