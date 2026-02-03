Adrien Brody Gets Intense for TurboTax

He doesn't do happy, OK?

by February 3, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

“They say death and taxes are the only guarantees in life. At least death only happens to you once.”

Well said, Adrien Brody, as you walk through the driving rain at the noirish start of TurboTax’s Super Bowl :45 below. Luckily, you’ll collect a nice fee for the appearance. So that 1099-E shouldn’t be a problem.

Informed that TurboTax takes the pain out of IRS season, the two-time Oscar winner ratchets up his trademark intensity. Dude storms off the set, proclaiming, “I don’t do happy. If there’s no drama, there’s no Adrien Brody.”

R/GA helped develop the ad-within-an-ad approach, with Craig Gillespie directing in cheeky straight-ahead style.

While there’s noting really new here, we get the brand message loud and clear. Plus, Brody presumably had fun chewing the scenery and kicking stuff around.