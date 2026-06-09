AI Doesn't Build Belief. People Do

Google's work with Wyclef Jean shows the way

This op-ed almost didn’t get written. Not for lack of trying. Between the two of us, there were multiple drafts, multiple conversations and at least one argument about what the piece was actually trying to say. We kept starting in the wrong place. Writing toward the obvious point instead of the real one. Somewhere between frustration and the fourth version, something finally clicked.

We’re telling you this because everyone is having the wrong conversation about AI. Not the stale argument about whether human creativity is “irreplaceable.” You’ve heard that already. So have we. And honestly, parts of it are wishful thinking.

AI-generated content is already everywhere. People are watching it, sharing it, building fandoms around it, responding to it emotionally. The issue is not whether machines can produce compelling output. Clearly they can.

The issue is that we now have more tools than ever, more output than ever, yet somehow less work that actually lands. What’s disappearing isn’t content. It’s judgment, taste and the willingness to stay in the process long enough for something real to emerge.

When the Tools Are Equal, Taste Is the Differentiator

AI has made it easier than ever to produce content and harder to stand out. Most of what’s flooding the market is surface-level prompting passed off as creative work—output that hits the brief, clears the deadline and dissolves on contact.

That’s not an AI problem. That’s a taste problem.

The tool will go wherever you take it. It will iterate, push, surprise you—if you know what you’re looking for and refuse to settle before you find it. Most people aren’t doing that. They’re accepting the first thing that looks finished and moving on. The speed isn’t the issue. The willingness to stop too soon is.

When every agency has access to the same tools, the tools stop being the differentiator. What separates the work that lands from the work that doesn’t is the judgment behind the prompt and the discipline to keep going until you reach the best destination.

Possibility Is Not the Same Thing As Direction

The conversation keeps orbiting around capability and speed when what’s actually scarce is discernment: the people willing to kill the first three concepts, the people who know the difference between something that performs creativity and something that builds belief.

In other words: When the tools become universal, taste becomes the advantage.

And taste is not just aesthetics. It’s timing, context, judgment—the ability to sense what a piece of work is actually doing beneath the surface. You get it from obsession, failure, cultural fluency and paying attention. From spending enough time in the mess.

That’s why the most interesting AI work right now is not trying to erase the human role. It’s the work where the human point of view is unmistakable.

Recently, Creative Theory Agency partnered with Wyclef Jean and Google’s AI music model Lyria to explore what AI collaboration sounds like when guided by an actual creative vision. The technology could generate infinite possibilities. But possibility is not the same thing as direction.

The interesting part wasn’t the tool. It was the arrangement—knowing what to push further, what to strip back and when to call it done.

Because the real question now is not who has access to AI. It’s who knows how to shape it into something that actually builds belief.

Play Lyria x Wyclef from Google Gen Media

Why Independents Are Built for This

At independent agencies, there are fewer layers between the idea and the audience. We can kill a concept before it becomes a bad campaign. We can feel when something is stale before the data catches up. This is where independent agencies have a structural advantage, because we’re closer to culture.

Creative direction comes from context, timing and gut instinct. From the weird references and IYKYK nuances no model can fully scrape from the internet. The ability to “read the room” is still human. And when everyone has access to the same tools, that instinct becomes the real competitive advantage.

Volume Creates Visibility. Belief Creates Loyalty

AI can increase output, but it cannot create meaning on its own. Brands that confuse those two things are about to flood the internet with content nobody will remember. Because the work that performs best in the short term is not always the work that endures. Volume creates visibility. Belief creates loyalty. One gets impressions; the other gets people to care enough to share content without being asked.

That’s the real risk of the AI era: not automation, but indistinguishability. Because when every brand can generate infinite content, the only thing that cuts through is connection—and that connection comes from the human struggle to make the work.

The goal is not more content. It’s building a deeper process and adding more resonance.

AI as a Medium, Not the Author

When we developed “The Art of Possible,” a documentary on Marian Croak, we ran into a problem: entire parts of her life had barely been preserved in the archive at all. The easy answer was to stitch around the gaps. We didn’t take it.

Working with Vega Studio, we used AI-generated vignettes to reconstruct pieces of her world—her childhood home, her Bell Labs office, fragments history failed to keep. But the important part happened before a single image was generated. In the conversations about what the story owed her, and what it owed the audience. We cut versions that didn’t work and sat with the absences long enough to understand what the film needed. The execution combined AI and human craft, and the final narrative was shaped by human judgment.

Replicating formats without understanding context doesn’t create culture. It creates forgettable content. The future of creativity resists easy automation and chooses integration.

The Value Has Moved

The way we frame the AI debate has implications that go far beyond creative output. It changes how creative labor is valued, how stories get made, and who gets to shape culture in the first place.

The future will not require fewer creatives. It will require stronger ones. People with sharper instincts, deeper points of view, and the willingness to stay in the discomfort long enough for something real to emerge.

The value is shifting from execution to direction—and from making content to knowing what’s worth making at all.

AI Isn’t the Advantage Anymore

AI is no longer the differentiator. Judgment is. The agencies that excel in this era will not be defined by the tools they use, but by how they use them—their ability to combine technology with perspective, speed with discipline, output with intention.

Human creativity is not being replaced. It’s being clarified. Increasingly, the work that actually matters will come from people who understand what they’re making and why it needs to exist.