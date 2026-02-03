Body Hair Sings for Manscaped in SB60

A cutting refrain, to be sure

by David Gianatasio February 3, 2026 9:00 am

Hit it, hairballs! The googly-eyed refuse from men’s beards, backs and other B words belt out a tune in Manscaped’s Super Bowl debut from Quality Meats.

And yes, this “Hair Ballad” is as ridiculous as it sounds.

“We wanted to create something America’s eyeballs have never seen before,” says agency co-CCO Gordy Sang.

“And not go the typical Super Bowl route of hot new celebrity for the sake of hot new celebrity. So we went the exact opposite direction: grotesque-yet-weirdly-lovable singing hairball monsters who are ultimately chopped off and thrown away.”

Such songful silliness, directed by The Perlorian Brothers via MJZ. In a sea of nostalgia and celebs on the Super Bowl, this one might just be—wait for it—a cut above.