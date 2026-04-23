5 Ads of the Week: Extrême's Rocker Hits No. 1
With McDonald's, Monzo, Boston Pizza and Electrolux
Bestie: Extrême Ice Cream Jams With Goofy Glam Rocker
Clutch pulls out all the stops for a rollicking throwback. This one’s powered by a retro thumper from Mika, plus Harrison Claxton’s sequined central performance. Turn it up! Read More
And in no particular order…
McDonald’s Wants You to Ditch Your Regular Order for the McCrispy
That Big Mac box in the back seat may beg you to stay true. But McCrispy beckons like a Southern-fried siren. Cheaters prosper at McD’s! From Leo U.K. Read More
‘Hockey Gods’ Visit Boston Pizza for NHL Playoffs
Mekanism summons powerful (and really silly) deities to help Canada break its 3-decade Stanley Cup drought. Alas, some fans still believe they haven’t got a prayer. Read More
Online Bank Blasts the Past
Monzo, DDB Dublin and director Daniel Liakh amusingly capture angst from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s as folks bemoan their lack of banking options. Read More
Electrolux Leans Into Swedish Humor
Deadpan comedy springs to life thanks to Publicis London and director Torstein Bjørklun. Lots of quietly funny moments to savor. (That cake, not so much.) Read More