5 Ads of the Week: Extrême's Rocker Hits No. 1

With McDonald's, Monzo, Boston Pizza and Electrolux

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Bestie: Extrême Ice Cream Jams With Goofy Glam Rocker

Clutch pulls out all the stops for a rollicking throwback. This one’s powered by a retro thumper from Mika, plus Harrison Claxton’s sequined central performance. Turn it up! Read More

And in no particular order…

McDonald’s Wants You to Ditch Your Regular Order for the McCrispy

That Big Mac box in the back seat may beg you to stay true. But McCrispy beckons like a Southern-fried siren. Cheaters prosper at McD’s! From Leo U.K. Read More

‘Hockey Gods’ Visit Boston Pizza for NHL Playoffs

Mekanism summons powerful (and really silly) deities to help Canada break its 3-decade Stanley Cup drought. Alas, some fans still believe they haven’t got a prayer. Read More

Online Bank Blasts the Past

Monzo, DDB Dublin and director Daniel Liakh amusingly capture angst from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s as folks bemoan their lack of banking options. Read More

Electrolux Leans Into Swedish Humor

Deadpan comedy springs to life thanks to Publicis London and director Torstein Bjørklun. Lots of quietly funny moments to savor. (That cake, not so much.) Read More