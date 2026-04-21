Electrolux Leans Into Swedish Humor

How understated can you get?

by David Gianatasio April 21, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

As we learned in earlier Electrolux commercials, Swedish humor isn’t of the pie-in-the-face, belly-laugh variety. It’s subtler, with a decidedly quirky vibe and dashes of absurdity baked in.

Indeed, we don’t get any pies in Publicis London’s latest effort for the appliance brand. There’s a cake though. Not that anyone wanted it, anyway.

Maybe those in-laws will lighten up when the grandkids arrive. But probably not.

“We’ve tapped into relatable Swedish humor to show how Electrolux appliances support better living,” says agency CCO Noël Bunting. “There’s a real deftness that travels brilliantly. And we’ve leaned into that to create work that connects and moves people globally, while keeping the appliances at the heart of the story.”

Torstein Bjørklund directed via Arts & Sciences. Note the sleek, art-house approach. Nothing gaudy or loud. Just muted hues and soft angles that enhance the silly scenarios.